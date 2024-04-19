Previous
Bluebells by josiegilbert
Photo 698

Bluebells

We went for a walk this morning through Angmering Park to look at the bluebells. They are growing under beech trees, so the leaves are only just starting to appear.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Agnes ace
Beautiful
April 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
A gorgeous caroet
April 21st, 2024  
