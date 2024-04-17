Previous
Camassias by josiegilbert
Photo 697

Camassias

The camassias are just starting to come out in the grounds of Arundel Castle.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Picture perfect!
April 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look so lovely en masse and wild!
April 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh mine too - this is lovely
April 17th, 2024  
