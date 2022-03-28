Sign up
Photo 476
green reflections
It was rather a dull morning, but I liked the way these trees were reflected in the pond in Mewsbrook Park, Rustington.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
green
,
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
park
,
outdoors
,
parks
,
rustington
,
mewsbrook
