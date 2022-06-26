Sign up
Photo 498
Mewsbrook Park
This is one of two Art Deco shelters in Mewsbrook Park on the border between Rustington and Littlehampton.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
26th June 2022 2:21pm
Tags
buildings
,
park
,
outdoors
,
architecture
,
parks
,
rustington
,
pokers
,
littlehampton
,
red-hot
,
mewsbrook
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it sure looks bright and sunny there!
June 26th, 2022
