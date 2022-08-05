Previous
wild flower patch by josiegilbert
wild flower patch

This wild flower patch was planted late - after the Dutch irises had finished flowering, so it is only just coming out.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Bill ace
Lovely to see.
August 12th, 2022  
Maxine Lathbury
How pretty
August 12th, 2022  
