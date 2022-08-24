Sign up
Photo 515
Canna
I think this flower is a canna, but I'm not sure. I liked it because it was a lovely splash of colour on an overcast day.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
517
photos
57
followers
154
following
141% complete
View this month »
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th August 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
plants
,
gardens
,
tropical
,
flora
,
canna
