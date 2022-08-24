Previous
Next
Canna by josiegilbert
Photo 515

Canna

I think this flower is a canna, but I'm not sure. I liked it because it was a lovely splash of colour on an overcast day.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise