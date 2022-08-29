Previous
Littlehampton sunset by josiegilbert
Photo 516

Littlehampton sunset

I took this photo just as the sun touched the top of the buildings behind Littlehampton promenade. The tide was out, so there was a touch of orange on the wet sand.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
