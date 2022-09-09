Previous
sunflowers and squashes by josiegilbert
sunflowers and squashes

The gardeners at Arundel Castle have been gathering in the vegetables and the sunflowers and have created this display in one of the greenhouses.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
haskar ace
Beautiful presentation.
September 18th, 2022  
