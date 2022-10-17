Sign up
Photo 532
October sunset 2022
There was a fiery sunset tonight, which was reflected in my neighbour's window!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Views
9
365
E-M10 Mark III
17th October 2022 6:23pm
red
,
purple
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
orange
,
evening
,
skies
