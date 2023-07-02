Previous
courgette flowers by josiegilbert
Photo 624

courgette flowers

My courgette plants have been flowering for about ten days but so far there is no sign of any courgettes.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
