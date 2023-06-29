Previous
two tone day lily by josiegilbert
two tone day lily

I rescued this day lily a couple of years ago when my next door neighbour was tidying her garden. It's bloomed every year since.
29th June 2023

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...


