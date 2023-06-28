Sign up
Photo 622
wine day lily
I bought this day lily last year, but this is the first time it has flowered.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Tags
day
,
flowers
,
lilies
