Previous
Next
Worthing Pier colours by josiegilbert
Photo 627

Worthing Pier colours

As part of an art project, a stained glass windbreak was installed along Worthing Pier. When the sun is at the correct angle, it throws pools of colour across the pier.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise