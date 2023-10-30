Sign up
Photo 649
swans and a cow
Recent heavy rains have flooded the water meads at Mill Road in Arundel, so the swans and cows are sharing the fields.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
water
swans
cows
arundel
fields
meadows
flooding
