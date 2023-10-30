Previous
swans and a cow by josiegilbert
swans and a cow

Recent heavy rains have flooded the water meads at Mill Road in Arundel, so the swans and cows are sharing the fields.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
