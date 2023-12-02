Previous
Next
Misty trees by josiegilbert
Photo 660

Misty trees

As we live so close to the sea, we don't often have mist, but it lingered this morning. I liked the way the sun was trying to emerge behind this tree.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very atmospheric. Here on Hayling we get sea mist that creeps in.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise