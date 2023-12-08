Previous
Boxgrove Christmas Tree Festival by josiegilbert
Photo 663

Boxgrove Christmas Tree Festival

The church of St. Mary and St. Blaise in Boxgrove dates back to the 12th century. This weekend they are holding their second Christmas tree festival.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I love this church, captured the ceiling beautifully
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise