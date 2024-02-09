Previous
cygnet by josiegilbert
Photo 672

cygnet

This is one of last year's cygnets, who is just changing to its adult plumage.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice one….
February 12th, 2024  
