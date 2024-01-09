Sign up
Previous
Photo 671
sheep in the snow
We went for a drive to East Sussex this morning. There was a dusting of snow on the north slopes of The Downs and we spotted this sheep enjoying the sunshine.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
9th January 2024 1:02pm
Tags
snow
,
the
,
sheep
,
sussex
,
downs
,
weather.
Judith Johnson
ace
Brrr! A lovely wintry scene
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Keeping warm in their woolly coats.
January 12th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Super shot
January 12th, 2024
