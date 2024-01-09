Previous
sheep in the snow by josiegilbert
Photo 671

sheep in the snow

We went for a drive to East Sussex this morning. There was a dusting of snow on the north slopes of The Downs and we spotted this sheep enjoying the sunshine.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Brrr! A lovely wintry scene
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Keeping warm in their woolly coats.
January 12th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Super shot
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise