Photo 670
Flooding
West Sussex hasn't been too badly affected by the recent rain, but this view from Bury Hill shows how the River Arun has expanded. The water meadows are under water now, but this usually doesn't last long.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
water
weather
river
west
sussex
landscapes
flooding
arun
Susan Wakely
ace
So many areas are waterlogged.
January 12th, 2024
