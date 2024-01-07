Previous
Flooding by josiegilbert
Photo 670

Flooding

West Sussex hasn't been too badly affected by the recent rain, but this view from Bury Hill shows how the River Arun has expanded. The water meadows are under water now, but this usually doesn't last long.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So many areas are waterlogged.
January 12th, 2024  
