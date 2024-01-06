Previous
Walking on the beach by josiegilbert
Photo 669

Walking on the beach

I made a quick diversion on the way back from food shopping this morning and went for a walk along Littlehampton Beach. The tide was out, so the clouds were reflected in the wet sand.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
