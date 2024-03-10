Previous
Next
West Highland Way statue by josiegilbert
Photo 679

West Highland Way statue

This seated statue of a man rubbing his foot is at the end of the High Street in Fort William. It marks the end of the West Highland Way, a long distance footpath (154 km) linking Glasgow and Fort William.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise