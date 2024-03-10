Sign up
Photo 679
West Highland Way statue
This seated statue of a man rubbing his foot is at the end of the High Street in Fort William. It marks the end of the West Highland Way, a long distance footpath (154 km) linking Glasgow and Fort William.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
0
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
681
photos
65
followers
169
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
10th March 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
way
,
william
,
statues
,
scotland
,
west
,
fort
,
highland
,
footpaths
