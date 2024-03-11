Previous
Spean Bridge by josiegilbert
Spean Bridge

This is the Commando Monument at Spean Bridge, just north of Fort William. It was erected to commemorate the founding of the Commandos here, during the Second World War. In the background are Ben Nevis and Aonach Mor.
11th March 2024

Josie Gilbert

