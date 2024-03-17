Previous
Misty harbour by josiegilbert
Photo 682

Misty harbour

A sea mist came up during the morning, making Littlehampton Harbour a bit murky.
17th March 2024

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
There is something very mysterious about a sea mist.
March 21st, 2024  
