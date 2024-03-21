Sign up
Photo 684
Peacock butterfly
I spotted this peacock butterfly sunning itself on a branch of cherry blossom.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
20th March 2024 2:12pm
Tags
spring
,
insects
,
blossom
,
cherry
,
butterflies
Bec
ace
How lovely! Well done for capturing it so beautifully - they’re notoriously flighty!
March 21st, 2024
FBailey
ace
A little gem!
March 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
March 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
March 21st, 2024
