vestments by josiegilbert
This year Arundel Cathedral included a display of embroidered vestments as part of their Corpus Christi celebrations.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these amazing pieces, such beautiful embroidery!
June 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful and so intricate! Fav
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see I am sure.
June 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo😊
June 2nd, 2024  
