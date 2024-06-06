Previous
boathouse with reflections by josiegilbert
boathouse with reflections

This is the boathouse in the water gardens at Arundel Castle.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
