Photo 715
jigsaw
I like doing jigsaws, but this is the most difficult one I have ever done. It has a thousand pieces are none of them are regular shapes!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
1
1
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
716
photos
68
followers
174
following
196% complete
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
15th June 2024 12:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
games
,
jigsaws
Bill Davidson
To me it looks impossible!!
June 18th, 2024
