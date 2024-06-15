Previous
I like doing jigsaws, but this is the most difficult one I have ever done. It has a thousand pieces are none of them are regular shapes!
15th June 2024

Josie Gilbert

Bill Davidson
To me it looks impossible!!
June 18th, 2024  
