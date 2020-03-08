Previous
Sums up the day by joysabin
Photo 1284

Sums up the day

Today was going well until I started to paint my room, then things went a bit haywire.....

This is part of the original Rt 66 west of Flagstaff. I explored a bit yesterday.
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Nice 'from the hip' shot
March 9th, 2020  
