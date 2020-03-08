Sign up
Photo 1284
Sums up the day
Today was going well until I started to paint my room, then things went a bit haywire.....
This is part of the original Rt 66 west of Flagstaff. I explored a bit yesterday.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me.
1650
photos
147
followers
161
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
7th March 2020 10:36am
Tags
nothing much to say
Krista Marson
ace
Nice 'from the hip' shot
March 9th, 2020
