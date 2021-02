A 2nd two fer. I think that this might fit better for the weekly challenge of picking an image that goes along with a song ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNEcQS4tXgQ ) I can remember when we were open and really didn't think too much of being in close groups. This was taken while walking around in downtown Flag back in 2015 (my 1st year on 365) and I finally found a spot for this shot.For the flash of red portrait theme as well. Hope all have a good weekend.