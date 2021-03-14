Piggy Fun

My sister sent me this a few weeks ago. She and I share a warped, whacked-out sense of humor. This lid really does work but I used too big of a dish in the microwave. I also have used her (the lid, not my sister) to just rest on top of a dish I am cooling/resting on the counter or stove while something else is cooking.



Just having a Silly Sunday today. Trying to laugh about the spring snow (8 inches) and that I sliced my finger while cooking last night. No stitches but my nail will be black and blue for a few weeks while it grows out.



Happy Pi Day-ya'll