Our rental house is next to a creek. This is a better looking section. I also understand that there are Nutria ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coypu )which inhabit the creek. They are an invasive and somewhat destructive species with no known natural predators. I am concerned that my dog will be become too curious about these beasties and they might tangle with her. We are looking into a wire mesh fence to keep her out of the creek and in relative safety.