I stand corrected

My pup, Riley aka 'she who watches trees', which is a name I dubbed her with in Arizona. She was rescued from the Dine` (Navajo) nation back in 2018 so a native American name seemed an appropriate addition for her. She has continued the watching of the trees in her new backyard. At first I thought she was just paying attention to the various birds but this morning I noticed a squirrel taunting her from high up in this tree.



My Riley is a dedicated watcher and chaser of any and all squirrels. The fact that she can't run up this tree since only its branch comes into this yard hasn't stopped her from standing and watching for 15+ minutes at a time.



Ah, the simple pleasures (responsibilities) of being a dog.