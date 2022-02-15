Sign up
Photo 1995
Day 15
High key that emphasizes white. We still have fog now and then but, not today so I used a shot from last week.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2361
photos
157
followers
168
following
546% complete
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
9th February 2022 8:58am
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
fog
,
high
,
key
,
for2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful misty atmosphere
February 16th, 2022
Diane
ace
I really like the trees in the fog. Seems so Northwest to me.
February 16th, 2022
