Previous
Next
Day 15 by joysabin
Photo 1995

Day 15

High key that emphasizes white. We still have fog now and then but, not today so I used a shot from last week.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful misty atmosphere
February 16th, 2022  
Diane ace
I really like the trees in the fog. Seems so Northwest to me.
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise