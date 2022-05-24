Sign up
Photo 2093
Wild Orchid
A little while ago I spotted a couple of wild orchids in my yard. I tried very carefully to replant them. They appeared to thrive at first but ultimately didn't. They did dry very nicely though.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2459
photos
161
followers
171
following
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
24th May 2022 11:37am
Tags
orchid
,
color splash
