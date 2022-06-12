Previous
Gone Wild No 12 by joysabin
Photo 2112

Gone Wild No 12

This morning's view from my kitchen window - still going for a splash or two with Riley. Its just rain after all and I am happy for it (today)
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
How refreshing and lovely!
June 12th, 2022  
