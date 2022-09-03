Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2195
Sploosh
Not a great splash capture but after 20+ attempts and a few puddles, I'll take this.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2561
photos
149
followers
161
following
601% complete
View this month »
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd September 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
water
,
splash
Mags
ace
Looks fantastic to me! I could not do as well as this.
September 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close