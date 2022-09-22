Sign up
Photo 2214
Crank
Just some noir textures
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2580
photos
148
followers
160
following
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
Tags
b&w
,
net crank".low key
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous bw
September 22nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
The webs really add to the sense of long time passing
September 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Love it!
September 23rd, 2022
