Photo 2420
Capturing fun
Having a popping good time making mammoth size bubbles last night. I captured my husband capturing one.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th April 2023 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
diptych
,
bubbles
Milanie
ace
That is one big bubble! Like the reflection in that one
April 15th, 2023
