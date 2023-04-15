Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2421
Unknown frozen
Frozen was the category for week 15 of the 52 weekly challenge. Not a clue what cut of meat this is but will after it defrosts.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2787
photos
150
followers
161
following
663% complete
View this month »
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th April 2023 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close