Looking out from the top by joysabin
Looking out from the top

Rode to the top of the hill today. Boy am I glad I used my e-bike. The hill was steep but, going down was fun.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
KV ace
What a view… the fall colors are vivid and the mountains and clouds are so monochromatic… this is a very cool combination. I bet that ride down was exhilarating!!!
November 10th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@kvphoto Thank you so much. The ride down was good but I am still getting used to this bike so kept it under 15 mph.
November 10th, 2024  
