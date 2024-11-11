Sign up
Photo 2997
A carpet of Ginkgos
The streets around town are coated with such colors.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
ginkgo biloba
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 12th, 2024
