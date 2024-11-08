Sign up
Previous
Photo 2994
There is still hope
Despite an upsetting week, I am focusing on my art, my photography. This is helping me retain a grasp on my sanity.
The recent mornings have been very foggy. Today I was up early for a dentist appointment so afterward I drove around for fog shots.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
5
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
rural
,
sun rays
Suzanne
ace
The light is gorgeous. I hope next week is an improvement for you
November 8th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
truly beautiful
November 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a glorious sight - that can only help make the week happier..
November 8th, 2024
