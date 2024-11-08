Previous
There is still hope by joysabin
Photo 2994

There is still hope

Despite an upsetting week, I am focusing on my art, my photography. This is helping me retain a grasp on my sanity.

The recent mornings have been very foggy. Today I was up early for a dentist appointment so afterward I drove around for fog shots.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Suzanne ace
The light is gorgeous. I hope next week is an improvement for you
November 8th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
truly beautiful
November 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a glorious sight - that can only help make the week happier..
November 8th, 2024  
