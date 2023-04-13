Learning continues

Last weeks challenge for the 52 weeks challenge ( week 14) was to learn something new. I was rabbit holing on YouTube and spotted a tutorial on 'how to remove anything using Affinity Photo.(the original is on the right) I learned that by using layers and the 'in painting brush tool I could remove something much easier than simple cloning. I normally fall back to using Photoshop for this but now I think that I will be using Affinity for this. I know that this isn't perfect but to be able to remove the little sign on the fence post with less effort was so cool to find and employ.



Breaking old and comfortable edit habits is good for me. I have learned so much for the past 7+ years on 365.



Now I think that I am up to date with my 52 weeks. This weeks challenge of 'frozen' isn't too bad but I really want warmth.