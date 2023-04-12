Previous
Thrift Character by joysabin
Photo 2418

Thrift Character

I found a bit courage and asked if I could take his picture. He is a semi-regular shopper at the Thrift store where I volunteer. My bravery didn't include asking his name, maybe next time I will remember.....
Corinne C ace
A great portrait and a fabulous edit!
April 12th, 2023  
Beatrice Kocina
Great portrait that says a lot without any word.
April 12th, 2023  
