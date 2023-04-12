Sign up
Photo 2418
Thrift Character
I found a bit courage and asked if I could take his picture. He is a semi-regular shopper at the Thrift store where I volunteer. My bravery didn't include asking his name, maybe next time I will remember.....
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2784
photos
150
followers
161
following
662% complete
View this month »
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th April 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
pencil sketch
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait and a fabulous edit!
April 12th, 2023
Beatrice Kocina
Great portrait that says a lot without any word.
April 12th, 2023
