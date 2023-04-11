Previous
Lichen by joysabin
Photo 2417

Lichen

This is Epiphytic leafy lichen lobaria pulmonaria
( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lobaria_pulmonaria ). This is one of the most interesting lichen that I've encountered here, so far. It has leathery look when its dry.
