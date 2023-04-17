Sign up
Photo 2423
First Blur
For the Artist Challenge and week 16 - people doing what they do. Spring time in western Oregon is basically just raindrop dodge or avoidance.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
blur
rain
umbrella
ac-karlovac
52wc-2023-w16
kali
ace
oh yeah!
April 18th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Much the same in western BC, aka The Wet Coast. Nice shot for the artist challenge.
April 18th, 2023
