Previous
Photo 2520
Tinges of blue
Sprinkled some water on my Holly this morning. Loved the way the blue from the sky showed up on the leaves which were in shadow.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2886
photos
148
followers
159
following
690% complete
View this month »
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
11th March 2021 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
shadows
,
holly
,
52wc-2023-w30
Joanne Diochon
ace
It must have been a bright blue-sky day. Love how it is reflected on the leaves.
July 24th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like your composition
July 24th, 2023
Diane
ace
So pretty
July 24th, 2023
