Tinges of blue by joysabin
Tinges of blue

Sprinkled some water on my Holly this morning. Loved the way the blue from the sky showed up on the leaves which were in shadow.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Joanne Diochon ace
It must have been a bright blue-sky day. Love how it is reflected on the leaves.
July 24th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like your composition
July 24th, 2023  
Diane ace
So pretty
July 24th, 2023  
