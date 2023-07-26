Previous
Worth every bump by joysabin
Photo 2523

Worth every bump

We took our new car (not an off road car by any stretch) on an off road excursion outside of Bend. She handled the dips,ruts,and turns rather nicely. That is South Sister from Sparks Lake.
26th July 2023

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Corinne C ace
Superb reflection.
July 28th, 2023  
