Photo 2523
Worth every bump
We took our new car (not an off road car by any stretch) on an off road excursion outside of Bend. She handled the dips,ruts,and turns rather nicely. That is South Sister from Sparks Lake.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
@joysabin
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
sparks lake
,
south sister
Corinne C
ace
Superb reflection.
July 28th, 2023
