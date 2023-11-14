Previous
From below by joysabin
Photo 2634

From below

For day 14 of November words, below. There is a golden maple which resides near the property line in my backyard. While out recently, I noticed a long ago inflicted wound that this brave and strong tree has endured.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Rob Z ace
Great POV to show all of the interesting bits..
November 15th, 2023  
