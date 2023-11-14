Sign up
Photo 2634
From below
For day 14 of November words, below. There is a golden maple which resides near the property line in my backyard. While out recently, I noticed a long ago inflicted wound that this brave and strong tree has endured.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3001
photos
144
followers
156
following
721% complete
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th November 2023 8:45am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
tree
,
texture
,
wound
,
nov23words
Rob Z
ace
Great POV to show all of the interesting bits..
November 15th, 2023
