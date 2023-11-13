This is for day 13 of November words, Kindness. There is a donation box at the counter in the Thrift Store where I volunteer. Many customers help fill this each week. The cookie jar, aka Bruce ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWuPGKLJXe8 ) has been a long time resident/volunteer at the store as well. He has doggie treats and if you open his mouth slowly he 'sings' the Jaws theme for a brief moment. We have a great many shopping 'assistants' ( the dogs who make sure that their owners buy things) who know exactly where Bruce the cookie jar is.
The Thrift Store helps the local Heartland Humane Society with its sales to the tune or 'nibble' of 35% of their annual budget.